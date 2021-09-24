FMC (NYSE:FMC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

FMC (NYSE:FMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.58% from the stock’s previous close.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

FMC stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

