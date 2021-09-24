Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 60,963 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

