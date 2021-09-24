Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $422.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $292.59 and a 52 week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.