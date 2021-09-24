Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $5,176,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 157.1% during the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,416,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

UNH opened at $408.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.02 and a 200-day moving average of $401.18. The company has a market capitalization of $384.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

