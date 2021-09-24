Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 77 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 77 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $407.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

