-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.42). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.62. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP.

