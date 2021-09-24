Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.55). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after buying an additional 2,434,885 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

