L & S Advisors Inc Takes $1.83 Million Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. L & S Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $57,369,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $21,019,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 223,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 619.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 185,925 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 0.73. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

