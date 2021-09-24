NFJ Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 196.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 198.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,235,000 after buying an additional 1,573,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $294.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.29.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

