Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 27.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,670 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $31,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 285.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $148.99 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $191.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.31.

