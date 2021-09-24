NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $215.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.76 and its 200-day moving average is $239.42. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

