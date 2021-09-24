Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 467,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.35.

NYSE:EFX opened at $265.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

