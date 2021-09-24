Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 60.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $62.62 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

