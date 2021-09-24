L & S Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COR. Cowen lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average of $131.53.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.