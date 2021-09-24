Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Workday in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Workday’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

WDAY opened at $270.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,500.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.65 and a 200-day moving average of $244.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $201.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.