L & S Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Farfetch by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,275,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Farfetch by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of FTCH opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.27. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

