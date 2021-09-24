L & S Advisors Inc Sells 4,416 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

