Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues Earnings Results

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $14.23 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $783.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rite Aid stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Rite Aid worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.