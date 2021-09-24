GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $20.56 on Friday. GH Research has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GH Research stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of GH Research as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

