NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $159.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.54. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.16.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

