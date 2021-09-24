Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $54.73 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $54,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,687.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,602.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,494.65. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,704.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

