L & S Advisors Inc Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $178.71 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

