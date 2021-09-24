L & S Advisors Inc Buys 556 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $178.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.61. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

