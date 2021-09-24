L & S Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

