Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 77,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $305.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.49 and its 200-day moving average is $290.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.