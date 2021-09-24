Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Takes $221,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $305.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.08. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

