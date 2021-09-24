Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 8,590 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 168.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

