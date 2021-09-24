American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.21% of American Water Works worth $57,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $177.83 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

