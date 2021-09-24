salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,201 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 119,576 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $68,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,597,000 after buying an additional 1,107,432 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.78.

salesforce.com stock opened at $277.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $279.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

