Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $61,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL opened at $223.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

