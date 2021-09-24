Barings LLC Buys 976 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,992 shares of company stock worth $81,242,297. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $276.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.68 and a 200 day moving average of $336.77. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

