Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading 29.4% Lower This Week

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and $146,415.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00124287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00161016 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

