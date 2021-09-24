Guider (GDR) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $9,294.23 and $83.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Guider has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00124287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00161016 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

