Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,409,034 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Gold Trust worth $47,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 92.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.27 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

