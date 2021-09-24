Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.85 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

