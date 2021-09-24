Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 120 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,227,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,468,000 after buying an additional 418,475 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 213,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,775 shares of company stock worth $110,429,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

EL opened at $321.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.38 and a 1-year high of $347.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

