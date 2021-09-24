Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $913,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $118.91 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

