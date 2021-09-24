Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 662 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $98.05 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

