Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,975 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.

