Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 461,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 679,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 122,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

