Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,045 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pearson by 591.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pearson by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

PSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Pearson Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.