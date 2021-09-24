Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,599 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 937,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,810,000 after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $969,002 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

VRSK stock opened at $208.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

