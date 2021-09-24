Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,010 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Opera were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Opera by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 936,738 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $4,097,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Opera by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Opera by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 127,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Opera alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $9.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.12. Opera Limited has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 109.82%.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.