Sprout Social (SPT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) in the last few weeks:

9/23/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Sprout Social had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/23/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/7/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SPT opened at $144.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -313.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $145.42.

Get Sprout Social Inc alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 182,711 shares of company stock worth $19,811,635. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 62.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 562.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.