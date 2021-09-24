Analysts Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Target Price at $23.11

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE:M opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,601 shares of company stock worth $2,841,360 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Macy’s by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

