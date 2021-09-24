NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $117.77 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $99.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,744.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.