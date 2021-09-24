Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $161.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.26. The company has a market cap of $481.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

