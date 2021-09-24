Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,470 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 60.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $37,015,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $24,663,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 177.34%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

