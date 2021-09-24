Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 42,830 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $118.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

