Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $402,000 in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,305 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGTI opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.46. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

